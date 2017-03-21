Union Station lights up in Kansas Jayhawks colors

There are advantages to playing in the NCAA Tournament 40 minutes away from campus.

One advantage for the Kansas Jayhawks is the city-wide support they will have over Purdue, Oregon and Michigan, the three teams joining them in the Sweet 16 this week in Kansas City.

On Tuesday night, Union Station paid tribute to the Jayhawks:

@KUHoops Glad you're enjoying tonight's tribute! — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) March 22, 2017

KU plays Purdue on Thursday night.

The game will air on KCTV5 News.

