Former shelter dog saves 3-year-old girl - KCTV5

Former shelter dog saves 3-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
"Peanut," a medium-sized mixed-breed, was found with broken legs and ribs inside a home in Michigan last year. (Delta Animal Shelter) "Peanut," a medium-sized mixed-breed, was found with broken legs and ribs inside a home in Michigan last year. (Delta Animal Shelter)

A year after being rescued, a Michigan dog returned the favor. 

"Peanut," a medium-sized mixed-breed, was found with broken legs and ribs inside a home in Michigan last year. 

This week, Peanut started barking and "going crazy" inside her home, according to the owner.

After the owners let the dog outside, Peanut discovered a 3-year-old girl curled up in a ball. 

"By the time the ambulance and police arrived, the little girl could only say one thing – “doggie," the dog's owner said to the shelter where the dog was adopted from. "Thanks to Peanut, a little girl's life was saved today. She has been such a blessing to us, and now to others."

The family called 911 as soon as the discovered the girl. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.