Former shelter dog saves 3-year-old girl

A year after being rescued, a Michigan dog returned the favor.

"Peanut," a medium-sized mixed-breed, was found with broken legs and ribs inside a home in Michigan last year.

This week, Peanut started barking and "going crazy" inside her home, according to the owner.

After the owners let the dog outside, Peanut discovered a 3-year-old girl curled up in a ball.

"By the time the ambulance and police arrived, the little girl could only say one thing – “doggie," the dog's owner said to the shelter where the dog was adopted from. "Thanks to Peanut, a little girl's life was saved today. She has been such a blessing to us, and now to others."

The family called 911 as soon as the discovered the girl.

