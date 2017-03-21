8-year-old credited with alerting Overland Park family about fire

The home was one of 22 that was damaged by the initial fire at a local apartment complex. (KCTV5)

An 8-year-old girl is being credited with assisting a family and alerting them a fire.

Maddie, 8, came to the home of Cheryl Pepperdine. Her home, located less than a mile away from the apartment blaze, caught fire.

The home was one of 22 that was damaged by the initial fire at a local apartment complex.

Cheryl said Maddie came to the door and knocked, letting them know she saw smoke.

Cheryl, her husband Steve and their two dogs were able to evacuate the home quick enough.

Now, they start cleaning up the mess.

"We'll see what happens," she said. "It's a mess. I went in and I have the same clothes on today as yesterday. Six inches of water everywhere and insulation on top of everything."

