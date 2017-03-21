Overland Park man admits distributing child porn while posing as woman

An Overland Park man has admitted to distributing child pornography while posing as a 46-year-old woman on the Internet. (KCTV5)

An Overland Park man has admitted to distributing child pornography while posing as a 46-year-old woman on the Internet.

The U.S. attorney's office says 70-year-old Frank Joseph Kurtz pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of child pornography.

The plea agreement includes joint recommendation for a 97-month prison sentence and $2,000 in restitution to one of the victims.

The case stems from an investigation begun in 2013. The electronic trail was eventually traced to Kurtz's account in Kansas and his home was searched in 2014. Investigators found hundreds of images of child pornography on his computer.

Court documents show Kurtz agreed after he created the email address two years earlier using photos found online as his profile photos to stay anonymous.

Sentencing is set for July 10.

