Local mascots provide joy in difficult time at Children’s Mercy Hospital

Mascots are uniting for a cross-country tour to crush childhood cancer. (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV5 News)

Mascots are uniting for a cross-country tour to crush childhood cancer.

It's called Mascots For A Cure and their mission is to bring hope, joy and love to children and their families battling pediatric cancer.

On Tuesday, the non-profit visited Children’s Mercy Hospital to provide patients like Noah Mims, some of that happiness.

Mimes, who suffers from sickle cell anemia has called the Children’s Mercy Hospital home on and off his entire 17 year's of life.

"It's always good to come down just to get some different scenery,” Mims said.

According to Mascots For A Cure founder Derek Zinser staying at the hospital is half the battle for the children.

"Kids need us. It's as simple as that. They need our hope, they need our joy, they need our love,” Zinser said.

The non-profit not only raises awareness for childhood cancer but is geared towards simply providing joy.

Using the power of mascots, they encourage laughter and positive memories during a difficult time.

"We work with all the area mascots that want to be a part of what we're doing,” Zinser said.

Zinser said in addition to laughter, the mascots provide hope.

"One of the things we do is our signature knighting ceremony. It's a fun ceremony for these kids and these families. It provides them the hope, and the courage and the strength to go through what they're battling," Zinser said.

They are lighting up the lives of children, one mascot at a time.

"They bring life to the hospital, which brings life to us as well,” Mims said.

The Mascots For A Cure tour will lead Mascots through 36 cities in 48 days. Learn more about Mascots For A Cure by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.