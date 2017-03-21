Jayhawks land in Kansas City, a city that's been friendly to the program

The Kansas Jayhawks have arrived in Kansas City in preparation for the 2017 Midwest Regional. (Jeff Roberts/KCTV5)

The Kansas Jayhawks have arrived in Kansas City in preparation for the 2017 Midwest Regional.

Led by head coach Bill Self, the Jayhawks got off the bus shortly before 4 p.m.

It's a short trip for the Jayhawks and in its history, the Sprint Center has been friendly to the Jayhawks.

KU is 34-7 all-time at the Sprint Center.

"The fun should start right now," Self said. "There's always pressure the first weekend to get to the second weekend. The tension is highlighted and the experience is heightened. We are excited the guys are in the right frame of mind."

Self says his team is ready to go.

KU will take on Purdue Thursday night in a game you can see on KCTV5.

It will come about 30 minutes after the Oregon-Michigan game, which tips at 6:09 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.