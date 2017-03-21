Building materials of Overland Park homes examined following fire

Embers floated from the massive apartment fire and landed on rooftops of homes nearby. (KCTV5)

Building materials may have played a role in how the Overland Park fire spread on Monday.

In south Overland Park, it used to be wood shingles as far as the eye can see.

It was mandatory in a lot of neighborhoods, but that's really no longer the case.

If anything, there has been a drastic dip in the number of wood shingle roofs across the metro, specifically because of what happened yesterday.

Embers floated from the massive apartment fire and landed on rooftops of homes nearby.

Not all of them were wood shakes, but many of them were and they can ignite fast.

It is a problem local firefighters have dealt with for years.

"I would say the number of shake roofs in this area overtime has decreased," said Overland Park Fire Chief Bryan Dehner. "The action the city took - shakes were not banned, but legislation to keep it from being mandated, giving a homeowner the option to have composition has really assisted and we've seen a lot of that over the years."

Fire crews say at least 22 homes were damaged by the massive blaze.

