Investigation after BB gun fired at KC Streetcar

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Police are investigating after bullets were fired at a Kansas City Streetcar vehicle.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after BB gun bullets were fired at a Kansas City Streetcar vehicle. 

The shooting happened near Union Station. 

No injuries were reported. 

