Neighbors concerned about Overland Park apartments years before fire

Some neighbors say they told the city that the multimillion-dollar development under construction that caught fire was a bad idea years ago.

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze before it was brought under control. The fire leveled one apartment building and heavily damaged a second. Debris from the blaze rained down on a nearby neighborhood. At least 22 homes were damaged.

Nikola Nikolov’s home on West 115th Street butts up against the apartments.

He and another homeowner, also without a home right now, said they spoke up at a city meeting three years ago, telling the city this was a bad idea. They said they were worried about the size of the complex and how close would be to their homes.

“Was very vocal against the development,” Nikolov said. “We were having great concerns about highrises near our group of homes because that's not very typical for our area.”

The builder for the project is a business called Titan Built, LLC. It’s a local company who has been around for 40 years and currently has similar massive complexes under construction, including a couple in Lenexa and one in downtown Kansas City, MO.

The CityPlace developer, Block Real Estate Services, was quoted a few months ago saying this project was so big, so unique they were “creating literally a new city,” on what used to be a soybean field, which is now the home of the 344-unit project.

The developer went through permitting with the city to build the complex.

KCTV5 is working on getting more detailed records from the city of Overland Park to find out just how often city inspectors visited the work site and whether all permitting requirements were followed.

The complex was aiming for luxury. The design and the amenities were going to be top notch.

Titan Built issued the following statement to KCTV5 News:

"We are deeply saddened by the circumstances of yesterday's fire at CityPlace. Our dedicated team has worked diligently on construction of the development, and were heartbroken by the destruction on the property and in the adjacent neighborhoods.

Our primary concern is for the health and welfare of employees and the surrounding neighbors. We are very grateful for the heroic efforts of the various fire departments that responded to the situation.

Titan Built has meticulous safety protocols in place; in our 42 year history, we have never experienced an incident such as this. We are closely working with the Fire Department and actively participating in the investigation to determine the cause, all toward implementing preventative processes in the future."

The new, very ritzy complex has some units renting for more than $4,000 per month. But before the project was green-lighted by the city of Overland Park, some neighbors were worried about such a giant complex so close to their homes.

Ken Block, Block Multifamily Group, issued the following statement Tuesday:

"All of us at Block Multifamily and The Royale at CityPlace owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the numerous firefighters, police and first responders who were onsite immediately and who worked around the clock. We credit them with saving lives and property. They are genuine heroes.

Relief agencies, churches and hotel partners leapt into action immediately to provide comfort and care to those affected. We truly live in a compassionate, supportive community.

We at Block plan to remain in the neighborhood, for as long as needed, to provide assistance to all of those affected and to support them in their time of need.

Our hearts are heavy over the loss of cherished family pets and personal property.

For those residents affected who need assistance or who seek more information, Block has set up an e-mail address and phone number specifically for these inquiries.

royaleassistance@blockmultifamily.com

816-878-6325

We are sincerely humbled by all of the offers to provide assistance to those displaced. We encourage donations to The American Red Cross, which has been providing direct assistance to those affected.

We continue to keep all of those impacted in our thoughts and prayers."

