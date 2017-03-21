1 dead after crossover wreck on K-32 in Wyandotte County - KCTV5

1 dead after crossover wreck on K-32 in Wyandotte County

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The crash happened about 11:50 p.m. on Kansas Highway 32 near 102nd Street. (Kansas Dept. of Transportation) The crash happened about 11:50 p.m. on Kansas Highway 32 near 102nd Street. (Kansas Dept. of Transportation)
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

One person is dead after a crossover wreck Tuesday involving a semi truck.

The crash happened about 11:50 p.m. on Kansas Highway 32 near 102nd Street.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has closed 98th to 102nd streets.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes until further notice. The highway is estimated to reopen about 4 p.m.

Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.