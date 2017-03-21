Residents say safety during Overland Park apartment fire was 'pure luck'

The roof of one home was the only thing on the block to feel the effects of Monday’s fire. (KCTV5)

After flames ripped through an apartment complex in Overland Park, people living near others who lost their homes, chalk up the fate to pure luck.

Residents are well aware that if an ember landed just a few feet in either direction, they may have also lost everything.

Standing in the neighborhood of 116th Terrace and Barton Street, people would see that only one home in the cul-de-sac was touched. The home’s roof was the only thing on the block to feel the effects of Monday’s fire.

Caroline Hammond lives four doors down. She says she was working in Lawrence, KS when a friend called and asked if she'd turned on the news.

“And I said, 'Yeah, I heard about the fire from the apartment complex. That's nuts' and he said, 'no. there are houses on our street being affected by this,” Hammond said.

Hammond says she was so worried about her dog, JoJo because the power was cut to her house and her neighbors couldn't open the garage to get JoJo to safety.

When she got to her house she says she was so relieved to see her home and her dog were safe, and that the fire at her neighbor's house was almost out.

There is one bright spot in this, Hammond says. She's gotten to know her neighbors a lot better and having just moved here from Texas, she says she has been so overwhelmed at seeing all the generosity, love and support in the community.

