How you can help Overland Park fire victims

Firefighters are mopping up after a huge fire spread from a suburban Kansas City apartment complex that was under construction to more than a dozen homes.

Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes says crews have put out the fire at the multimillion-dollar CityPlace development in Overland Park. He says the crews will focus Tuesday on investigating each fire and making sure all flames have been extinguished.

Firefighters battled at least 22 house fires after the fire started Monday. Rhodes says eight to ten of those homes were "significantly impacted."

Three firefighters were transported to the hospital, but all are listed in fair condition. He says everyone has been accounted for and that it is "really fortunate" that there are no significant injuries.

Overland Park Fire and nearby responding agencies worked early into the morning Tuesday and were able to extinguish all of the fires at both the apartment complex and the nearby neighborhood. Power has been restored to the neighborhood south of the complex.

The size of the fire made it difficult for firefighters to contain. It also changed the way the Red Cross responded. The agency's response to the fire was immediate, and they were back in Overland Park on Tuesday.

While most fires are kept to one area, this fire had Red Cross volunteers having to cover a large amount of ground. In addition to the complex, the Red Cross responded to each of the 22 homes affected.

They helped out 30 people total and will continue checking in on them Tuesday, helping those families recover. Their focus is on finding them clothing, food and water.

A total of 35 hotel rooms were filled with those displaced Monday night while others forced to evacuate stayed with family and friends

For those still being affected by the fire, resources are available.

The Overland Park Fire Department is asking anyone with damage to their home to report it to their station at 913-888-6066.

Those looking for support or for lodging are asked to go to the Christ Lutheran Church located near 119th Street and Indian Creek Parkway.

Block Real Estate Services have also made lodging available. Residents at The Royale at CityPlace and surrounding neighborhoods who need a place to stay can go to the CityPlace Command Center in the lobby of the Drury Inn and Suites located at 10963 Metcalf Avenue.

Christ Lutheran Church and the Red Cross are receiving monetary donations for victims. Donations of food, water and clothing are not needed at this time.

