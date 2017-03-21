Beloved Plaza Easter bunnies back just in time for spring

It’s looking more like Spring-time on the County Club Plaza. (County Club Plaza/Facebook)

It’s looking more like Spring-time on the County Club Plaza.

That’s because the iconic bunnies and springtime animals have returned to one of Kansas City’s most popular places.

The idea for the whimsical creatures originated in the 1930s during the Great Depression. According to Jane Cichello with Plaza marketing and sponsorship, they were meant to combat depression and bring fun and spirit to the community.

"This brought families out to get their pictures taken, and that's when traditions started,” Cichello said.

After being cooped up for the winter, crews give them a fresh face before placing them around town.

"We give them a shower, and we add new fresh makeup,” Cichello said.

But the bunnies and animals aren't the only thing to transform the Plaza into an Easter wonderland. New this year are vibrant spring banners designed by local artists.

"At FarmDog Studios we like to celebrate what makes your hometown unique,” said owner and artist at FarmDog Studios, Amy January.

That's why January, decided to feature the beloved Plaza Easter Bunnies on each banner.

"We think the bunnies are a perfect example of what makes Kansas City unique,” January said.

It’s a unique tradition that's brought happiness to the community for more than 80 years.

“It started with a few people in Crestwood. The community just loves it and has embraced it and they look forward to it,” Cichello said.

The Plaza Easter bunnies and Wonderland animals will be on display now through April 23. They can be found in numerous courtyards and along the street.

For a printable map of where the bunnies and animals are located, click here.

