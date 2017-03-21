Man charged with raping a child in Johnson County

According to court documents, Joshua Douglas Collins, 31, has been charged with having sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 14. (Johnson County Sheriffs Office)

Authorities in Johnson County have charged an Overland Park man with raping a child.

According to court documents, Joshua Douglas Collins, 31, of Overland Park, has been charged with having sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 14. Court documents also show an alternative charge of lewd fondling or touching with a child under the age of 14.

Officials say the incidents happened between Aug. 26-27 of 2016.

Collins is being held on $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.