10-month-old dies after being left in bathtub in Leavenworth

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Authorities believe the young girl was left unattended while taking a bath in the home. (KCTV5) Authorities believe the young girl was left unattended while taking a bath in the home. (KCTV5)
LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -

A 10-month-old girl has died after being left alone in a bathtub Monday evening.

Police say they were called about 8 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Miami Street on reports of a child not breathing.

When officers arrived, they found 10-month-old Caydence Little-Curtis unresponsive and not breathing.

Emergency responders began life-saving measures and took the child to an area hospital. While at the hospital the girl was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe the young girl was left unattended while taking a bath in the home. 

The investigation continued during through the night. Two other children were taken into police protective custody while investigators review the case.

