10-month-old dies after being left in bathtub in Leavenworth

Authorities believe the young girl was left unattended while taking a bath in the home. (KCTV5)

A 10-month-old girl has died after being left alone in a bathtub Monday evening.

Police say they were called about 8 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Miami Street on reports of a child not breathing.

When officers arrived, they found 10-month-old Caydence Little-Curtis unresponsive and not breathing.

Emergency responders began life-saving measures and took the child to an area hospital. While at the hospital the girl was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe the young girl was left unattended while taking a bath in the home.

The investigation continued during through the night. Two other children were taken into police protective custody while investigators review the case.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.