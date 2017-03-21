Pennsylvania man killed in tractor-trailer wreck near Blue Springs

The driver of the 2009 Peterbilt tractor-trailer has been identified as 51-year-old Gerard Holterback of Kersey, PA. (AP)

A man is dead after his semi drove off the road and overturned Monday night.

The accident happened about 10:35 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 near Adams Dairy Parkway.

The driver of the 2009 Peterbilt tractor-trailer has been identified as 51-year-old Gerard Holterback of Kersey, PA.

Missouri Highway Patrol officials say no other vehicles were involved in the accident and that the semi drove off the right side of the interstate and overturned.

Crews remained on the scene, picking up pieces of debris, Tuesday morning.

