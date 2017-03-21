Naked man arrested after 2 killed, 1 wounded in Kansas City

Authorities have arrested a naked man seen running from where two people were fatally shot and a third person was wounded in southern Kansas City. (KCTV5)

Officers found a man and a woman dead about 10:20 p.m. Monday in a vehicle that was in a ditch in the 6800 block of Blue Parkway.

The surviving gunshot victim walked into a hotel a couple blocks away and collapsed on the floor. Officer Darin Snapp says he is hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The naked man was taken into custody after he was seen running several blocks from the crash. Investigators said the man appeared to be high on drugs and is a person of interest in the shootings.

A second female who also was in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816- 474-TIPS.

