Overland Park man saved from burning home by strangers

During Monday's fire in Overland Park, some strangers stepped in without being asked.

Jim Lafakis was rescued from his burning home, one of 22 that was damaged on Monday.

"He had two young guys that broke into the house and got him out," said a resident.

Ben Palsson knocked on doors. He saw Lafakis sitting down in his chair.

“He was sitting down in his chair, with his earbuds in, watching TV," he said. "We were like ‘we gotta go, we gotta go!.’”

Lafakis was thankful for Palsson's actions.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you," Lafakis said. "That’s all I can say. Thank you.”

The neighborhood of 115th Street and Ballentine is shut down for the night. Any resident who leaves cannot get back in.

