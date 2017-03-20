3 firefighters injured, 22 homes damaged by massive blaze in Overland Park

Hours after it broke out, firefighters from across the metro are still battling a massive fire at an apartment complex in Overland Park.

The fire is at the building of the $450 million City Place development in the area of College Avenue and Switzer Road.

Three firefighters have been transported to the hospital, but all are listed in fair condition.

Overland Park Fire Chief Bryan Dehner said firefighters from Johnson County, Kansas City, KS, Kansas City, MO and Lawrence have assisted in battling the blaze.

Dehner says he anticipates firefighters remaining on scene for the next 12-24 hours.

"When we first arrived, it was a dangerous fire. It was a significant fire," Dehner said. "We have three individuals at the hospital and we need them to be OK."

>>SLIDESHOW: Massive blaze breaks out at Overland Park apartment complex <<

Nearby homes have caught fire as a result of the initial fire at the complex. Evacuations have occurred as a precaution, according to emergency crews.

Firefighters have battled at least 22 house fires in connection to the initial apartment fire. Residents have been advised to spray down their homes.

Dehner said all of the fires will be investigated by the department.

VIDEO via @CarolineKCTV5: Residents in the area near the Overland Park apartment fire have been advised to spray down their homes. pic.twitter.com/zwSUEEX0pZ — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) March 20, 2017

"It's a bit of a war zone here," said Jason Rhodes, public information officer for the Overland Park Fire Department. "This is such a big incident, we’ve pulled and asked for help from neighbors all over the county. All the fire departments are sending people to help us. At this point we’re trying to get our arms around this incident. Get this thing slowed down, set up a good command structure so we can really communicate and work as effectively as possible."

The apartment complex was under construction at the time of the fire.

Ken Block, with Block Real Estate Services, LLC, say their main concern is for all of those impacted by the fire, and for the safety of the firefighters and homeowners who are doing all they can to salvage surrounding homes.

"As of this hour, we have not been informed of any injuries at the CityPlace development, but we are still attempting to contact those who were working at the site today. The development is under construction.

We are extremely grateful to all of the fire departments who answered the call, and for their heroic efforts. Our thoughts and prayers remain with those who are affected and will continue to be affected by this event."

House at 115th Pl and Balentine on fire @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/tNWq5FwziV — Natalie Davis (@NatalieKCTV5) March 20, 2017

Metro fire departments are assisting the Overland Park Fire Department.

Johnson County Community College tweeted that the fire is not impacting its campus and all evening classes will be held as normal.

Able to get up a little closer for a better look at the fire. pic.twitter.com/WopOHI9WTw — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) March 20, 2017

WATCH LIVE:

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.