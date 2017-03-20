Man, 76, identified as person killed in Pleasant Hill fire - KCTV5

Man, 76, identified as person killed in Pleasant Hill fire

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
Investigators with the Central Cass Fire Protection District and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to probe the cause of the deadly fire. (KCTV5) Investigators with the Central Cass Fire Protection District and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to probe the cause of the deadly fire. (KCTV5)
PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) -

A 76-year-old man has been identified as the individual who died in a fire in rural Pleasant Hill last Friday

Norman Caywood, 76, was found inside the home by firefighters. 

Investigators with the Central Cass Fire Protection District and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to probe the cause of the deadly fire. 

At this time, it does not appear to be suspicious, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. 

The fire happened in the 20000 block of East 203rd Street on Friday. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.