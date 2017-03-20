Man, 76, identified as person killed in Pleasant Hill fire

Authorities are putting out a nationwide search for a serial rapist who is believed to have killed at least 12 people.More >
A Lawrence woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for forging her ex-husband's signature on official documents and fleeing to Europe with her two daughters.More >
Ticks are coming out in full force this summer, and there’s one species that may be a meat lovers’ worst nightmare.More >
Police in Kansas City have arrested five people after a man was beaten and robbed late Tuesday evening.More >
Jackson County announced Tuesday it will not host its annual 4th of July fireworks display over Longview Lake.More >
A bank robbery suspect has been arrested in Johnson County following a brief pursuit.More >
A California man killed his two children before taking his own life over Father’s Day weekend, according to police.More >
A standoff in Gladstone has become to a deadly ending. It began around 5 p.m. at 60th Street and Charlotte. Police say the standoff began as a shooting. Hours after police arrived, the discovered a man dead inside after he apparently shot himself. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.More >
The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help in locating Matthew Johnson.More >
The photo, taken by an Associated Press congressional reporter with an iPhone, appears to show Trump declining to hug Rubio back as the two greet one another just outside the Capitol.More >
