Man, 76, identified as person killed in Pleasant Hill fire

Investigators with the Central Cass Fire Protection District and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to probe the cause of the deadly fire. (KCTV5)

A 76-year-old man has been identified as the individual who died in a fire in rural Pleasant Hill last Friday.

Norman Caywood, 76, was found inside the home by firefighters.

Investigators with the Central Cass Fire Protection District and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to probe the cause of the deadly fire.

At this time, it does not appear to be suspicious, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

The fire happened in the 20000 block of East 203rd Street on Friday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.