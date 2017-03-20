2 children killed in Kansas City wreck identified by police - KCTV5

2 children killed in Kansas City wreck identified by police

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
Two people were injured in this crash, in addition to the two children who died. (KCTV) Two people were injured in this crash, in addition to the two children who died. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police have identified the two children who died in last Friday's wreck at 12th Street and Ewing. 

Dustin Moyer, 6, and Brian Moyer Jr., 10, were ejected from the vehicle during the wreck. They were pronounced dead at the scene. 

An adult driver and adult passenger were taken to the hospital. 

Police believe seat belts or safety restraints were not used. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.