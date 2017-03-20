2 children killed in Kansas City wreck identified by police

Two people were injured in this crash, in addition to the two children who died. (KCTV)

Police have identified the two children who died in last Friday's wreck at 12th Street and Ewing.

Dustin Moyer, 6, and Brian Moyer Jr., 10, were ejected from the vehicle during the wreck. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult driver and adult passenger were taken to the hospital.

Police believe seat belts or safety restraints were not used.

