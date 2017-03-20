One dead in wreck in Johnson County - KCTV5

One dead in wreck in Johnson County

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
The wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. in Johnson County. (Chopper5) The wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. in Johnson County. (Chopper5)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

One person has died in a wreck at Interstate 635 and Interstate 35, according to Johnson County MedAct. 

The wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. in Johnson County. 

The exit from I-35 northbound to I-635 northbound is closed. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

