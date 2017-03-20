Demolition begins on crime-ridden Royale Inn motel in Northeast

The Royale Inn has been an eyesore in The Paseo West Neighborhood, and on Monday, the demolition process began to improve the sense of pride in the area. (Andy Sherer/KCTV5 NEws)

The Royale Inn has been an eyesore in The Paseo West Neighborhood, and on Monday, the demolition process began to improve the sense of pride in the area.

Kansas City council members say this is one of the biggest visible improvements to the area.

The Royale Inn sign fell to the sound of cheers. The old, vandalized motel was once a hot bed for crime and drugs.

"This neighborhood, when there was the Capri across it, was really a dangerous, dangerous place to be,” Ebie Craig said.

And for people in the neighborhood, watching it crumble is a huge sign of relief.

"It makes me feel very, very good. Thank God it is finally coming down. The Lord answered our prayers, so it is finally coming down,” Altha Catlin said.

Catlin drives down Independence Avenue every day and says it's more than an eyesore.

"I have seen so many wrecks there, fatality wrecks there, and I think this building coming down and improving this area down here will be a lot better for everybody,” she said.

The demolition makes room for the $12 million Paseo Gateway Project that will better connect downtown to neighborhoods on the city's east side.

"This is a huge thing for this neighborhood,” 1st District at-large Councilman Scott Wagner said.

One big change will be the intersection at Independence Avenue and The Paseo. The project has been on the books since 2003, and

Wagner says it needs safety improvements and beautification and will drastically improve the sense of pride in the area.

"Something had to be done, and it is finally being done. I'm glad to see it come down,” Catlin said.

The city says it is a slow process. It will take a couple months for the building to be torn all the way down.

