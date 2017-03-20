Deputies: 3-year-old twins die in Platte County pond accident

The stabbing at Bishop International Airport has been declared an "act of terror" by the FBI.More >
For the first time since 1442, a total solar eclipse will be visible in the St. Louis area.More >
Three people, including a child, died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Union County, Illinois.More >
A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alanda McCoy who was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Berry Hill Road in Milton.More >
A Valley family has spent nearly a year on an investigation in an effort to clear the name of a loved one killed in car crash, and police say they’ve done it.More >
Republican Karen Handel wins Georgia special election, avoiding major upset in most expensive House race in US history.More >
The Justice Department says it will offer its resources to help 12 U.S. cities fight violent crime.More >
Video that shows a Minnesota police officer shooting seven rapid shots at Philando Castile during a traffic stop last July was made public Tuesday, just days after the officer was acquitted on all counts in the case.More >
Authorities are putting out a nationwide search for a serial rapist who is believed to have killed at least 12 people.More >
A Lawrence woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for forging her ex-husband's signature on official documents and fleeing to Europe with her two daughters.More >
Ticks are coming out in full force this summer, and there’s one species that may be a meat lovers’ worst nightmare.More >
Police in Kansas City have arrested five people after a man was beaten and robbed late Tuesday evening.More >
A California man killed his two children before taking his own life over Father’s Day weekend, according to police.More >
A standoff in Gladstone has become to a deadly ending. It began around 5 p.m. at 60th Street and Charlotte. Police say the standoff began as a shooting. Hours after police arrived, the discovered a man dead inside after he apparently shot himself. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.More >
A bank robbery suspect has been arrested in Johnson County following a brief pursuit.More >
The photo, taken by an Associated Press congressional reporter with an iPhone, appears to show Trump declining to hug Rubio back as the two greet one another just outside the Capitol.More >
Last time you wanted change, you probably simply handed the cashier a bill and got some change, instead of buying a lottery ticket to break your dollar bill.More >
The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help in locating Matthew Johnson.More >
