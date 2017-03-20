Free Midwest Regional open practice session held Wednesday at Sprint Center

The NCAA is holding a free open practice session Wednesday at Sprint Center leading up the Midwest Regional matchups. (Sprint Center)

The NCAA is holding a free open practice session Wednesday at Sprint Center leading up the Midwest Regional matchups.

Fans in Kansas City will have the opportunity to watch four of the top 16 teams prepare to make their run at the Final Four.

The first practice is set to begin at noon with the doors opening at 11 a.m. This is a family-friendly free event is open to the public.

Kansas City has the unique opportunity of hosting four outstanding men’s basketball programs who have the chance to advance to the Final Four in Phoenix, AZ.

The preparation begins at noon as the Michigan Wolverines will practice until 12:50 p.m.

Then, from 1-1:50 p.m. the Purdue Boilermakers will have their time on the floor.

The third practice will be the Oregon Ducks and will begin at 2:10 p.m. and last until 3 p.m.

The fourth and final practice session will be the Kansas Jayhawks and is set to take place from 3:10-4 p.m.

“The open practice event is a great opportunity for avid sports fans who may or may not have a ticket in to the games,” said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation.

The first 100 people through Sprint Center doors will receive a unique collectible item.

Fans will enter Sprint Center at the Grand Street entrance. There will be limited concessions open on the main concourse.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.