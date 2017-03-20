Record-high temps possible on first day of spring Monday - KCTV5

Record-high temps possible on first day of spring Monday

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Spring has officially sprung Monday, and it's a mild start.

Temperatures first step out the door will be in the mid-60s.

"There will be a mixture of sun and clouds all day. Even with winds switching to the northeast at 5-15 mph, we will still have temps close to a new record," StormTrack5 Meteorologist Lisa Teachman said.

The high Monday afternoon will be 80 degrees. The old record to beat is 82 degrees from 1953.

Temperatures take a dip on Tuesday with scattered showers, and these showers could happen anytime from morning through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

"Slight chance for a few sprinkles on Wednesday as we stay near normal in the middle 50s. Stronger winds take over on Thursday bumping our high back into the 60s. There's a shot for showers early in the day," Teachman said.

There's a chance for storms Friday.

"Looks like the main severe threat will be down in parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, northeast Texas and Louisiana. Some storms in our neck of the woods could be a little stronger," Teachman said.

Highs for Friday will be in the mid-70s.

"The backside of this system will produce showers early on Saturday. We'll clear out by afternoon. Temps will be near normal in the mid-50s," Teachman said.

Another mild day is in store for Sunday with a slight bump to the lower 60s. It will be mostly sunny and beautiful on Sunday.

