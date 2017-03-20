Police fatally shoot former officer in suburban St. Louis

Authorities say police have shot and killed a former officer in suburban St. Louis while responding to a domestic violence report. (KCTV5)

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar says that 59-year-old Clifton Knickmeyer was killed Sunday afternoon in the Affton area after grabbing a semi-automatic handgun from a bed and pointing it at an officer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His girlfriend told police that the disturbance was verbal and became physical when she called police. The shooting is under investigation.

Knickmeyer's LinkedIn profile said he had worked for various police departments over the years and was a certified weapons instructor. A Ballwin police spokesman, Det. Scott Stephens, said Knickmeyer's employment with the department had ended more than a decade ago.

