Suspect accused of firing at officers in chase that ended in KCK

One person is under arrest after a chase across two Kansas counties.

It started early Monday morning in Leavenworth County where police say someone shot at them. The chase came to an end near North 60th Street and Everett Avenue in Wyandotte County.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. But before he was caught, he led police on a chase, shooting at officers on at least two occasions.

Now, Kansas City, KS police say this all started when officers in Leavenworth County tried to pull the suspect over. He instead turned around and fired at officers then led them on a chase.

The suspect drove into Bonner Springs where that department helped out. He fired at police there as well. The chase continued into KCK.

Police were finally able to slow the suspect down by using stop with sticks to blow out four tires, and he ran out of gas. Then, the suspect ran and tried to hide in someone's truck. Police K-9s later found him.

