Fire erupts after fleeing driver crashes into Independence home

The impact of the crash strong was enough to shift the house two feet off its foundation.

Police say it all started Sunday night when they spotted a pickup on Noland Road that had been reported stolen.

When the driver noticed he was being followed, police say, he led them a short chase. A mile later, the driver crashed the pickup into the bedroom of a house on South Haden.

"He heard a big boom," said Brandy Velazquez, Wesner's niece. "He was sitting in his recliner and the lights went out and everything went black."

Police rushed to get Wesner out of the house.

"Had he been one room over he wouldn't have made it," said Velazquez.

Neighbors say it took firefighters hours to put the fire out.

Brad Cummins, who lives next door, says he wasn’t allowed back home until Monday morning.

"The truck was on top of the gas meter so the gas meter kept re-lighting the truck on fire," Cummins said.

The driver of the car was not hurt and was taken into custody. Wesner only had minor injuries.

Monday morning, the place he’s called home for many years is nothing but charred rubble. Wesner's family says although he’s lost everything he’s ever owned it’s a miracle he’s alive.

"That is one thing we’re thankful he’s alive and that’s all that matters right now," said Velazquez.

The landlord says he does have insurance and plans to knock the home down and rebuild.

