Baylor's Scott Drew congratulates KU before his team's game

Tulsa, Okla. (KCTV) -

The Kansas Jayhawks received an unusual guest in the locker-room following the team's 90-70 win over Michigan State. 

Baylor Bears men's basketball head coach Scott Drew congratulated the Jayhawks prior to his team's game against USC. 

Both teams are playing in Tulsa, OK in the first half. When the teams played in the regular season, they were top five in the polls leading up to both games, which the Jayhawks won. 

Baylor's in a tight affair with USC. 

