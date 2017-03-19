Baylor's Scott Drew congratulates KU before his team's game

Baylor Bears men's basketball head coach Scott Drew congratulated the Jayhawks prior to his team's game against USC. (AP)

The Kansas Jayhawks received an unusual guest in the locker-room following the team's 90-70 win over Michigan State.

Baylor Bears men's basketball head coach Scott Drew congratulated the Jayhawks prior to his team's game against USC.

Baylor coach Scott Drew just leaned into the #kubball locker room and shouted: "Hey, congrats guys. Good luck next week." — Matt Galloway (@themattgalloway) March 19, 2017

Both teams are playing in Tulsa, OK in the first half. When the teams played in the regular season, they were top five in the polls leading up to both games, which the Jayhawks won.

Baylor's in a tight affair with USC.