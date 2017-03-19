2 people, 3 cats survive Merriam house fire

It took 40 minutes to put the fire out. (Natalie Davis/KCTV)

The damage to the house was more apparent from the back of it. (Natalie Davis/KCTV)

Two adults and three cats escaped a house fire in Merriam Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., crews from the Overland Park and Shawnee fire departments responded to a house fire call in the 10100 Block of W. 65th St. in Merriam.

Fire crews reported seeing heavy flames coming from the back of the home, which spread to the attic and roof. Wood shingle siding and the dry, windy conditions made it spread quickly.

Firefighters attacked the fire, but dangerous downed power lines in the backyard slowed their efforts. KCP&L responded to de-energize the lines so firefighters could continue putting out the fire.

It took about 40 minutes to get it under control.

Firefighters did go into the house to help save the three cats that were inside. The two people living at the house got out safely.

No injuries were reported, but fire officials say the home is likely a total loss.

While the exact cause is under investigation, the homeowner told fire officials he was burning leaves in the backyard and the fire got out of control, spreading to the deck. He said he tried to put out the flames with some buckets of water, with no success.

“Today’s fire is a stark reminder of the dangers of open burning, especially on a warm windy day,” said Jason Rhodes, media manager for the Overland Park Fire Department.

Before burning, fire officials said a permit must be obtained. They also recommend having water sources available, should a fire start to get out of control.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.