Man's body found in Belton; no foul play suspected

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
BELTON, MO (KCTV) -

A man's body was found inside his residence in Belton on Sunday.

The man lived in the area of 128 East Hargis Street.

Little information is available from the authorities, but they did say the body was not found behind the apartment complex there.

They say there are no signs of foul play, but are actively working on the case. 

There was a fairly large police presence in the area which led some citizens in the area to be concerned.

