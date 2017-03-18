Wichita police K-9 fatally shot; shooter killed by officers

Wichita Police say a police K-9 has died after a disturbance with a weapon near MacArthur and the Kansas Turnpike.

Police say they were responding to a disturbance with a weapon in south Wichita. At least two people were inside a mobile home in Lamplight Mobile Home Park when police arrived.

A woman inside the home informed police that the man was armed with a gun and threatened to kill her.

The suspect came out of the mobile home with a gun and police released a K-9. Officers say they saw the suspect draw a gun from his waistband and turn back toward them. One officer fired his weapon at the suspect.

A second officer saw a muzzle flash from the suspect’s gun in the direction of the officers and another shot was fired at the suspect.

The man was taken to a hospital nearby where he was pronounced from his injuries.

The other person in the mobile home at the time has been interviewed by police.

Police say they believe the K-9 was shot by the suspect, but will know for sure after a necropsy and review of the evidence. Police are continuing to investigate the death of the police K-9 Sunday.

Wichita Police posted on Facebook that Rooster, the police K-9, served on the force for five years before dying in the line of duty.

