One person killed, one seriously injured in rollover north of Platte City

One person killed, one seriously injured in rollover north of Platte City

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

One man was killed and a woman was seriously injured when their vehicle rolled over on I-29, north of Platte City.

At about 3:30 p.m., Missouri Highway Patrol received a call that a vehicle rolled over outside of Tracy, MO.

Chad Keene of Omaha, NB, was killed when he over-corrected the vehicle he was driving and went airborne, overturning multiple times. 

The vehicle struck several trees and came to a rest on its wheels. Keene, 32, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. 

Courtney Keene was the passenger who was seriously injured in the accident. She was transported to a local hospital. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

