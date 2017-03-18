One person killed, one seriously injured in rollover north of Platte City

One man was killed and a woman was seriously injured when their vehicle rolled over on I-29, north of Platte City.

At about 3:30 p.m., Missouri Highway Patrol received a call that a vehicle rolled over outside of Tracy, MO.

Chad Keene of Omaha, NB, was killed when he over-corrected the vehicle he was driving and went airborne, overturning multiple times.

The vehicle struck several trees and came to a rest on its wheels. Keene, 32, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

Courtney Keene was the passenger who was seriously injured in the accident. She was transported to a local hospital.

