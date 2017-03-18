KCK police still looking for driver who struck, killed 58-year-old man

No description of the suspect's vehicle is available at this time. (KCTV)

Kansas City, Kansas Police are still searching for the driver who left the scene after a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead on the side of the road.

Duane Rayborn,58, was walking in the 2500 block of S. 14th Street Thursday night when he was hit by a car.

Police said he laid in the street for an hour before someone found him.

Rayborn worked overnight at the Roeland Park Price Chopper for more than 30 years, stocking items the frozen food section.

Store director Mark Selders worked there for 26 of those years and knew Rayborn well.

“He was very dependable," Selders said. "He may have been the most dependable teammate that we have in the store. He was always here on time, if not a few minutes early. He had a sense of humor. He kept everybody on edge with his sense of humor, so we looked forward to that. Just a great guy to work with.”

Selders said Rayborn preferred to walk to and from work. He was on his way to work when he was killed.

“He was part of the family," Selders said. "He will be missed."

The only clues left at the scene are some small broken car parts, which aren’t enough to identify the vehicle that hit Rayborn.

Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

