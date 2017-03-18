1 seriously injured in Platte County rollover accident

There has been a serious crash in the area of Tiffany Park Road and N Highway in Platte County.

According to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, the call about the crash was made at 12:07 p.m.

The rollover crash happened just north of the fire station in the area.

One person is in serious condition and an air ambulance had to be called.

No other information is available at this time.

