66 arrested for impaired driving at KC checkpoints

Sixty-six people were arrested at St. Patrick's Day related checkpoints in the KC area for driving while intoxicated.

A sobriety checkpoint at 33rd Street and Southwest Trafficway was in place from 11 p.m. on Friday until 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. Officials decided to put the checkpoint at that location based off of past arrests, incidents, and crashes in the county.

A total of 1,314 vehicles were stopped while the checkpoint was in place, making it the largest of three.

The authorities arrested 42 people for DWIs and 25 for non-moving traffic violations, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

There were three misdemeanor drug arrests and one person was arrested on a driver’s license summons.

"The focus of law enforcement is to enforce all laws and apprehend violators,” said Captain Shipers. “The goal of DWI enforcement projects is to deter impaired driving and to make citizens aware that drinking and driving will not be tolerated."

Another checkpoint was held by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 4041 Main Street for northbound traffic on Saturday into early morning on Sunday. At that checkpoint, 590 drivers were checked and 10 were arrested for driving while intoxicated. Two of those people were repeat offenders and felony charges will be sought.

Additionally, two people were arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.

The Kansas City Police Department held a checkpoint at 4040 Main Street on Saturday, checking the southbound lanes. There, 544 cars were checked and 14 people were arrested for driving under the influence.

Three people were arrested for other traffic violations, one was arrested on a narcotics charge, and one fugitive was arrested.

Between all the three checkpoints, 66 people were arrested for impaired driving.

If you suspect someone is driving whil intoxicated, you can call 911 or dial *55 on your cell phone.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.