Boil water advisory issued for Osawatomie

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for Osawatomie.

Officials issued the advisory because of a water line break, which could lead to the loss of chlorine residuals and subsequent bacterial contamination.

The city’s public water supply is located in Miami County.

The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions putting the system at risk are considered adequately resolved by KDHE officials.

As part of the advisory, residents affected should:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

