Greater Kansas City Home Show focuses on outdoor living

If you're wanting to get a jumpstart on your spring home and garden projects, you can find ideas that'll last you until next spring all under one roof.

The Greater Kansas City Home Show is taking place at the Kansas City Convention Center in Bartel Hall.

According to the Home Builders Association's Kari English, the Home Show brings the latest inspiration when it comes to your home and gardens.

"So many exhibitors and so many speakers and presenters here that are here to give advice on home improvement,” English said.

English said there will be advice from over 250 expert builders, remodelers and interior designers.

She said you may even see a few celebrity faces in the mix.

"We've got the Property Brothers coming tomorrow for a show at 2 o'clock," English said. "We have Karl Champley on Sunday. He is the winner of the Ellen Design Challenge.”

With this year’s focus being on the great outdoors, it was only natural for HGTV Design Star and KC native Jennifer Bertrand, to show off her "glamping" tent design.

"So glamping is kind of the high-end version of camping," she said.

According to Bertand, outdoor living is the latest popular trend.

"Everyone is needing just a breath of fresh air, so it's about the fire pit, it's about the air stream adventure," she said. "Like this tent, I have it set up in my backyard normally."

So whether it's a tiny home, a fire pit or landscape designs, Bertand said there is something for everyone at the Home Show.

"Everyone in the world likes something different. So we're highlighting every characteristic that someone might like,” Bertand said.

The Home Show will take place from March 17-19.

