Woman says tree threatens her house, neighbor won't fix it

A Kansas City, KS woman says a tree threatens her house, but she's running into a bureaucratic mess to fix the problem.

Darlene Wells Griffin says nasty storms cracked the tree next door. The owner of that property lives in nearby Johnson County. He hasn't solved the problem, and it's been 11 days.

The city has slapped a code violation on the situation which means they send a letter and the property owner has 30 days to respond.

"I don't know if I got 30 days. You know?" Griffin said.

Griffin points out the tree will probably crash on her house, maybe even her bedroom.

"Now, my property, something I've wanted all my life, can be destroyed by someone's negligence," Griffin said.

The current renters say they sent their landlord a letter but haven't heard back. So KCTV5 News decided to notify the owners ourself. No one was home. So we left pictures and information.

"I'm very concerned about it. I hope the owner steps up. I would appreciate if he would step up," Griffin said.

Griffin says an accident is waiting to happen, and she is waiting for a permanent solution.

