KCK Police Department asks for help finding woman

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Abby Knight so they can speak with her.

Knight is a white woman in her mid-20s who stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police want to talk to her about a recent criminal investigation. She also has an active probation violation in Wyandotte County.

If you have any information about where she might be, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

