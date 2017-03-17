KCK Police Department asks for help finding woman - KCTV5

KCK Police Department asks for help finding woman

Posted:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Abby Knight. (KCTV) Abby Knight. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Abby Knight so they can speak with her.

Knight is a white woman in her mid-20s who stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police want to talk to her about a recent criminal investigation. She also has an active probation violation in Wyandotte County.

If you have any information about where she might be, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

