KBI: Endangered 6-month-old Overland Park boy found safe

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Joshua Jeffrey Ma is believed to be with his mother, 36-year-old Cuihua “Helena” Liao. (KBI) Joshua Jeffrey Ma is believed to be with his mother, 36-year-old Cuihua “Helena” Liao. (KBI)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

The KBI and Overland Park police have located an endangered 6-month-old boy.

Joshua Jeffrey Ma was believed to be with his mother, 36-year-old Cuihua “Helena” Liao. The two have been located safely in Overland Park, the KBI said.

No other information was immediately available. 

