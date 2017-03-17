KBI: Endangered 6-month-old Overland Park boy found safe

Joshua Jeffrey Ma is believed to be with his mother, 36-year-old Cuihua “Helena” Liao. (KBI)

The KBI and Overland Park police have located an endangered 6-month-old boy.

Joshua Jeffrey Ma was believed to be with his mother, 36-year-old Cuihua “Helena” Liao. The two have been located safely in Overland Park, the KBI said.

No other information was immediately available.

