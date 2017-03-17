Penn State off to good start at NCAA Wrestling Championships - KCTV5

Penn State off to good start at NCAA Wrestling Championships

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Penn State, looking to win its sixth national championship in seven years, took an early lead after two rounds of the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday. (Daniel Barnett/KCTV5 News) Penn State, looking to win its sixth national championship in seven years, took an early lead after two rounds of the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday. (Daniel Barnett/KCTV5 News)
ST. LOUIS (AP) -

Penn State, looking to win its sixth national championship in seven years, took an early lead after two rounds of the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday.

Zain Retherford (149 pounds), Jason Nolf (157) and Bo Nickal (184) helped the Nittany Lions take control of the team race with six combined bonus point victories in the first two rounds inside Scottrade Center.

Retherford, the defending champion at 149, turned in back-to-back technical falls as did Nolf, last season's runner-up at his weight. Nickal, who lost in the 174-pound finals last season, also notched a technical fall and pinned his second-round opponent to give the Nittany Lions a slight edge over second-place Ohio State.

