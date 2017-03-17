Royals option trio of top prospects to minor leagues

This is a 2017 photo of Bubba Starling of the Kansas City Royals baseball team. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Royals have optioned three of their top prospects, infielder Hunter Dozier and outfielders Jorge Bonifacio and Bubba Starling, to Triple-A Omaha as they begin paring their roster

Kansas City announced the series of roster moves Friday.

Dozier is a power-hitting third baseman who has been working at other positions as the Royals try to get his bat into the lineup. But he may ultimately remain at third base and take over next season for Mike Moustakas, who is eligible for free agency.

Bonifacio is a speedy outfielder and Starling one of the team's best defensive prospects.

The Royals also optioned right-hander Andrew Edwards, catcher Cam Gallagher and infielder Ramon Torres to Omaha, leaving them with 45 players in big league camp.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.