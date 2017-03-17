St. Patrick's Day hangover remedies: Top ways to help you recoup

St. Patrick's Day means a lot of celebrating going on and likely some hangovers the following day. (AP)

St. Patrick's Day means a lot of celebrating going on and likely some hangovers the following day.

People began the celebrations before the sun was up Friday morning, and some will still be celebrating as the sun goes down. Roughly 76-percent of people report they are hit with a hangover after drinking on the holiday.

The only way to ensure you skip the hangover is skipping the drinks altogether. But if alcohol is a part of your St. Patrick's Day celebration, try to stick to light liquors and light beers. Darker colored alcohol results in a harsher hangover.

Also, make sure to eat as you consume alcohol.

Come the morning after when you wake up, you’ll want to drink a generous amount of water to help hydrate your body. Heavy drinking decreases vitamins A and B, zinc and potassium in your body.

So while you may be tempted to go for fast food, you’d be better off eating chicken, fish, bananas, nuts, eggs and yellow- or orange-colored vegetables. Doctors say those foods should help your body recover faster.

And you may wonder what should you avoid the day after drinking? Doctors say although Tylenol is tempting, it is not good for your liver. It increases toxicity as the alcohol leaves the body.

Instead, stick with ibuprofen or aspirin which is non-inflammatory.

And have you ever heard of curing the hangover with another drink? Well, that’s a myth. Doctors say it does help temporarily, but it only makes the hangover hit later and feel even worse.

