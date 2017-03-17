Browne’s Irish Marketplace celebrates 130 years in Kansas City

Browne’s Irish Marketplace is a staple in Kansas City and is always a popular place to be for St. Patrick’s Day. (KCTV5)

This year, the owners are celebrating 130 years, giving people even more of a reason to celebrate.

On Friday morning inside the deli, there wasn’t much wiggle room.

“It is a family affair,” said 93-year-old Eleanore Burke as she was taking customer’s drink orders.

Customers can find her here every year, greeting everyone with a smile.

“We’ve been coming down here since '96 when we moved here from Denver,” said John Adams of Smithville.

He and his wife, Donna Adams, are loyal customers.

“As long as I can get upright and walk, I will be down here for the parade,” Smith said with a laugh.

Everyone was filling up on food before piling outside for the parade.

Broadway Street was filled with the sounds of Irish dance music and cheers. But for Burke and many others back inside of Browne’s, the best part is seeing the sea of green.

"I want to be sure to be dressed in green, and then to have plenty of Guinness and a good corn beef sandwich," Burke said.

The owners of Browne’s say already the planning for next year begins Saturday.

