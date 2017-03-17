2 children dead, 2 adults injured in crash at 12th and Ewing

Two people were injured in this crash, in addition to the two children who died. (KCTV)

The scene of the crash that left two children dead on Friday. (KCTV)

Two young boys were killed Friday after they were ejected from a car. Two adults are also in the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine just what happened before all of this. They say about 11:30 a.m., they received the call about the wreck near East 12th Street and Ewing Avenue. Initial reports said the car rolled multiple times.

Witnesses say the car was speeding down 12th Street and went into the air, hitting a light pole and then landing in a nearby yard. At this point, it appears no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

Police say the boys, who according to witnesses appeared to be 6 and 9 years old, and the man driving were all thrown from the car, while a female passenger was pinned inside.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The adult driver and passenger were taken to an area hospital. The children's relationship to the adults in the vehicle is unknown.

“We have got to wear our seatbelts, Kansas City,” Sgt. Kari Thompson with the Kansas City Police Department. “We have got to make sure that our children are in safety seats, booster seats, car seats. Please, they save lives. This is our fourth double fatality of the year where possibly if seatbelts were used they would not have lost their lives.”

She also said this is the 20th traffic death this year.

One woman was driving down Newtown Avenue and saw the crash happen. She and her ex-mother-in-law rushed to try and help but didn’t realize there were children involved until they got to the scene.

“I’m a mother of four, so it gives me another perspective of life to keep my children closer because you just never know. You know, we could be driving good and you know, somebody else could be reckless and just hold my kids closer tonight,” witness Cynthia Peguero said.

Police say that speed was a factor in wreck.

