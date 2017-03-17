Man killed in KCK hit-and-run on Thursday night

No description of the suspect's vehicle is available at this time. (KCTV)

Police investigate in the area where a man's body was found in a ditch. (KCTV)

A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in the 2500 block of S. 14th St. on Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers got a call about a dead body in that location from someone who lives in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a white man in his 50s in a ditch on the side of the road.

He was there for an hour before police were called.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle hit him while he was walking down the road, but there is no description of the suspect’s vehicle yet.

“As of right now we don’t have any witnesses that saw the car," said Detective John Diaz. "The only evidence that we have are pieces of a headlight assembly and a side marker light for the vehicle. I’ve gone to multiple dealerships and collision centers. They’re not able to help me.”

“I don’t believe there’s any criminal intent," Diaz said. "I think it was an accident, ultimately.” "Whether or not they knew they hit a person, we don’t know that," he added.

On Friday afternoon, the victim was identified as Duane Eugene Rayborn, a 57-year-old from Kansas City, Kansas. He worked at a Price Chopper in Roeland Park for more than 30 years. He was walking home from work around 9 p.m. when he was struck and killed.

Rayborn's family said he was very a caring and loving person who didn't have a mean bone in his body. For them, this does not seem real and they are looking for closure.

His sister, Colette, made a plea to Kansas City for help finding the person who left the scene.

“It’s terrible for her knowing he had to lay there for so long,” said Ray Thompson, Rayborn’s brother in law. "If you did it, turn yourself in.”

Police say there are no cameras in the area and they only have small pieces of the car to try and identify a make and model, which has been difficult for local auto experts to do.

The incident is still being investigated and anyone with any information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

