Early morning police chase ends with car into Parkville business

By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -

An early morning police chase has ended with a car into a Parkville business.

Police tell us that officers from the Riverside Police Department were called to a domestic disturbance at the Argosy Casino.

Officers then pursued the suspects into Parkville where they lost the suspect vehicle.

Later, the car crashed into Finders Keepers located at 16 Main Street.

Parkville and Riverside police responded to the location and took the two occupants of the car into custody.

