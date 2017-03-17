Authorities probe cause of deadly Cass County fire

It was a sad day in Pleasant Hill after a couple woke up to smoke in their home but only one survived.

Yellow tape now wraps around the home in the 20000 block of East 203rd Street, the inside thoroughly charred and the hole firefighters made to fight the fire still exposed.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a single-story home engulfed in smoke. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire while neighboring fire departments responded to the scene for mutual-aid.

Firefighters say the flames spread quickly when they arrived about 1:30 a.m. Friday. The home was fully engulfed in flames. Only one of the two men who live in the home was able to escape.

“The one gentleman that survived hollered to the other person that was in the basement to get out of the house. The gentlemen that survived thought that person was right behind him,” Red Cross volunteer Mike Worley said.

The second man was killed. Detectives will work the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a positive identification of the victim. There were no other reported injuries at the scene.

Friends, family and volunteers with the Red Cross came out to help the man who made it out. They gathered and leaned on one another for support

“He was distraught. He attempted to go back inside the home to rescue him, but he couldn't get back in,” Worley said.

Worley said the damage is extensive, none of the couple’s belongings are salvageable and the home is now unlivable.

“Helping with lodging and giving him some clothing allowance and food,” Worley said.

Volunteers with the Red Cross say the home did have smoke detectors, but they don't know if they were working.

Detectives with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office along with the Central Cass County Fire Protection District and Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.